Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Goes On Wild Diatribe Asserting Tom Brady Isn’t Best QB Ever

Tom Brady has made a pretty convincing case over his career that he is, in fact, the greatest quarterback of all time.

Still, many have other ideas of the best, and it appears former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley is among them.

Manley won a pair of Super Bowls in his day, and when asked a question about the best quarterback he ever played against (mind you his playing career stretched from 1981-1991), he used it as an opportunity to really rip into the New England Patriots quarterback.

“People give Tom Brady too much credit,” Manley said, via WEEI.com. “It is a team effort. No. 1, he gets the ball out of his hand quick. He has good mechanics, but he’s no Joe Montana. My daughter could out-run Tom Brady. Joe Montana is the best of all-time. He’s the best passer — him and Dan Marino. That guy don’t fit in those categories. I don’t care what they say.”

Take a listen to his full rant on NBC Sports Washington:

Dexter Manley: "I don't care what they say," Tom Brady isn't the 🐐 ➡️ @toyota pic.twitter.com/mErgWaPtqs — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) February 21, 2018

Wow.

Hey, such a question largely is subjective, so you can’t fault Manley for having an opinion, especially one as impassioned as that. But it is pretty incredible watching him go absolutely off the rails to try and emphasize his point.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images