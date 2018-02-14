Tyronn Lue Weaves In Joke About LeBron James When Stating He Won’t Let Players Coach

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Everybody likes to joke about LeBron James actually being the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

James’ personality and vast amount of control over the inner-workings of the Cavs organization has been understandable fodder for jokes about James making Lue obsolete. And after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr quite literally let his players coach against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Lue was asked about the whole ordeal and if he ever would do the same thing.

That question led to Lue cracking a joke about James.

Ty Lue on Steve Kerr letting the players coach last night: “I wouldn’t do that. They already say LeBron’s coaching the team anyway, so if I give him the clipboard they’re really gonna say that.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 13, 2018

Hey, you’ve got to have a sense of humor.

Lue’s job was in question mere weeks ago when the Cavs were reeling, but now that they appear to be back on track since overhauling the roster, it looks as though James won’t have to take over for Lue as a permanent head coach this season.