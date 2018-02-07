UFC Rumors: Talks Ongoing For Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather MMA Fight

Photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Maybe it’s time to start taking the rumblings seriously.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, who squared off in a boxing match last August, have been teasing a mixed martial arts bout of late, and there’s apparently a chance it’ll actually happen.

Boxing/MMA writer Gareth A. Davies told Jim White on talkSPORT he’s hearing talks are underway for a lucrative MMA fight involving Mayweather and McGregor. Davis speculates the fight could be worth up to $500 million.

“My soundings are that there are a lot of talks going on in the background, there are a lot of talks around people with Mayweather,” Davies told White, per talkSPORT.com. “There are a lot of talks about him potentially having an MMA fight with Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor had no chance in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. People will tune in to see Mayweather get stopped by Conor McGregor and it won’t affect his boxing record.

“I think it’s going to happen and I think it will be a three, four, five hundred million dollar fight again.”

Mayweather and McGregor have been trading jabs on social media recently, with the Mayweather even posting videos of himself inside an octagon. This comes on the heels of UFC president Dana White saying back in December that he had discussions with Mayweather’s camp, although White wasn’t too sold on the undefeated boxer’s potential inside the cage.

There’s a chance all of this chatter will lead to nothing, as it’s obviously a very complicated situation. But a boxing match involving Mayweather and McGregor also seemed like a long shot, and that ended up coming to fruition, with Mayweather stopping McGregor via a 10th-round TKO last summer.