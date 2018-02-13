Was Steve Kerr Letting Warriors Players Coach Vs. Suns A Sign Of Disrespect?

When you’re as talented as the Golden State Warriors, it doesn’t matter who’s the head coach. Right?

Steve Kerr put that theory to the test Monday night against the Phoenix Suns by handing the coaching reins to his players. Literally — Kerr transferred his whiteboard to veteran guard Andre Iguodala midway through the first quarter, and a combination of Iguodala, the injured Draymond Green and forward David West addressed the team during subsequent timeouts.

Kerr’s ploy worked, of course: Golden State blew out the lowly 129-83. But was it disrespectful to try such an experiment against such a bad team? Here’s Kerr’s explanation, via ESPN.com:

“I told (Suns coach) Jay (Triano) afterward that it had nothing to do with being disrespectful. It had to do with me reaching my team. I have not reached them for the last month. They’re tired of my voice. I’m tired of my voice. It’s been a long haul these last few years and I wasn’t reaching them, and we just figured it was probably a good night to pull a trick out of the hat and do something different.”

Suns forward Jared Dudley, for one, wasn’t buying it.

“It shows a lack of respect for an opponent, and maybe right now we don’t deserve respect,” Dudley told ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “When you keep getting beat by 40, teams won’t respect you. But it’s up to us to change that.”

Dudley’s teammate, Devin Booker, didn’t have a problem with Kerr’s change-up, though.

“You can look at it two ways: You can say anybody can coach that team, or you can say it’s a (good method),” Booker told Haynes. “I liked the move personally. If I was a coach, I’d do that throughout the year, so I wouldn’t even look at it as disrespectful.”

As Dudley himself pointed out: If you don’t like it, stop it. And for those who believe this is proof anyone can coach the Warriors, credit should go to Kerr for finding creative ways to mix things up during a grueling NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images