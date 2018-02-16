Watch 2018 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game Online (Live Stream)

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

The best young players in the NBA will square off Friday night in Los Angeles during the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge as part of All-Star Weekend at Staples Center.

This event, which essentially is a rookies versus sophomores game, pits Team USA vs. Team World in a game featuring some of the most exciting young players in the league.

Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are among the players participating in the event.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge game online.

When: Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT