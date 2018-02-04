Watch Al Horford Drill Buzzer-Beater In Celtics’ Wild Win Over Blazers

Super Bowl Sunday is off to a good start in New England.

The undermanned Boston Celtics took on the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. But their other All-Star came to the rescue.

Trailing by one point with under five seconds remaining, the C’s put the ball in the hands of Al Horford, who drilled a fadeaway jumper as the buzzer sounded to lift Boston to a heart-pumping, 97-96 victory.

Horford’s heroics capped an excellent effort for the veteran forward, who finished with a team-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Celtics improve to 39-15 with their fourth consecutive win — but the focus in Boston now shifts to the Patriots, who will be gunning for their sixth Super Bowl title Sunday night when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images