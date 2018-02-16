Watch Anthony Rizzo’s Emotional Speech At Vigil For Florida School Shooting

Anthony Rizzo’s message to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School extended beyond Twitter condolences.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman, who graduated from MS Douglas in 2007, traveled home Thursday night to speak at a vigil in Parkland, Fla., for the 17 people who were killed in a deadly mass shooting at the school Wednesday.

Watch Rizzo’s emotional speech below:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum @ARizzo44 joins the Parkland community in mourning at tonight’s vigil. pic.twitter.com/MXwx0vHGBU — MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2018

Rizzo had called for a “desperate need for change” in a tweet Thursday morning, and he echoed that call while speaking to Parkland residents.

“While I don’t have all the answers, I know that something has to change before this is visited by another community and another community and another community,” Rizzo said.

Wednesday’s massacre was at least the 12th shooting on school property in the U.S. since Jan. 1, according to The New York Times.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images