Watch Anton Khudobin Make Three Straight Stellar Saves In Wild Sequence

The Boston Bruins really do have a great goaltending situation.

With Tuukka Rask getting the night off for the second game of a back-to-back, Anton Khudobin got the start in Wednesday’s game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Although the Rangers got off to a hot start thanks to a Rick Nash breakaway goal five minutes into the game, Khudobin kept the Bruins in striking distance after they tied things up by making three impressive saves in quick succession.

Take a look and prepare to have your jaw drop:

Khudobin makes 3 amazing saves in a row pic.twitter.com/RmycKhpkpr — TheRenderNHL (@TheRenderNHL) February 8, 2018

Madness.

Khudobin made 10 saves in the first period, with a good portion coming on that one sequence.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images.