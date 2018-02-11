Watch Bill Russell Congratulate Paul Pierce On Celtics Number Retirement

Paul Pierce will join an illustrious fraternity Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

In honor of 15 brilliant seasons in Boston, the Celtics will retire Pierce’s No. 34 following the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pierce joins an elite company of other Celtics legends who have had their number retired, including John Havlicek and Larry Bird, as well as arguably the greatest player in the franchise’s history, who wanted to send a congratulatory message to Pierce on his big day.

Check out Bill Russell’s ode to Pierce in the clip below:

Congratulations to @PaulPierce34 #TheTruth on a GREAT career! Very proud to have you as part of my @celtics family. Have a great day & embrace the experience. I will see you soon at #NBAAllStar2018 #paulpierce #nba #espn pic.twitter.com/71NKEEFEH6 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 11, 2018

While Pierce helped revitalize the Celtics franchise following the Bird era, it was Russell and Co. who made the organization to be synonymous with greatness. Russell won 11 championships (two as a coach) in Boston to go along with 12 All-Star Game appearances and five MVP Awards.

With that said, Russell’s message to Pierce likely is in a class of its own for The Truth.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports