Watch Brock Holt Call Out Red Sox Teammates For Cheating In Spring Training Drill

Spring Training provides big leaguers a chance to tune up their skills, but that can’t happen if you cut corners.

Brock Holt evidently is well aware of this.

Holt, along with several other Red Sox players, is down in Fort Myers, Fla. a full week ahead of Boston’s first full team training session Feb. 19. During a conditioning drill Monday, a few players decided to take the easy way out and Holt wasn’t having it, telling them “you’re cheating yourself.”

Check it out in the clip below:

Brock keeping everyone in line, literally. 🔉 pic.twitter.com/Zzsxlm6PFN — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 12, 2018

Now that’s leadership.

As any World Series-winning team will tell you, the road to a championship begins in the winter. Holt’s message only will help his team in the long run.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports