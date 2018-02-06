Watch Bulls’ Robin Lopez Go Ballistic On Ref, Take Anger Out On Chair

Sounds like Robin Lopez had a case of the Mondays.
The Chicago Bulls center was shown an early exit from Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings after earning back-to-back technical fouls in the second quarter. Lopez was not happy about those fouls, and he let an official know it.
That’s an All-Star level freak-out.
According to Lopez, he simply told referee Justin Van Duyne he disagreed with him after not getting a foul call on a shot attempt. Van Duyne promptly hit Lopez with a technical, which is what sent the Bulls big man off the deep end.
“I disagreed with the call. I told him, ‘that’s bad,’ ” Lopez said after Chicago’s 104-98 loss. “I’m not sure the reason behind the technical, but I suppose the officials are absolute and who am I to discredit that?”
Lopez wasn’t done venting, though, as he angrily tossed a chair while being escorted to the Golden 1 Center locker room.
Lopez might hear from the league about this, and it’ll do nothing to ease the growing tension between players and refs this season.
Good news, though: The chair is OK.
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
