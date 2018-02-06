Watch Bulls’ Robin Lopez Go Ballistic On Ref, Take Anger Out On Chair

Sounds like Robin Lopez had a case of the Mondays.

The Chicago Bulls center was shown an early exit from Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings after earning back-to-back technical fouls in the second quarter. Lopez was not happy about those fouls, and he let an official know it.

Robin Lopez was HEATED 😳 pic.twitter.com/tBPInYovML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2018

That’s an All-Star level freak-out.

According to Lopez, he simply told referee Justin Van Duyne he disagreed with him after not getting a foul call on a shot attempt. Van Duyne promptly hit Lopez with a technical, which is what sent the Bulls big man off the deep end.

“I disagreed with the call. I told him, ‘that’s bad,’ ” Lopez said after Chicago’s 104-98 loss. “I’m not sure the reason behind the technical, but I suppose the officials are absolute and who am I to discredit that?”

Lopez wasn’t done venting, though, as he angrily tossed a chair while being escorted to the Golden 1 Center locker room.

Lopez might hear from the league about this, and it’ll do nothing to ease the growing tension between players and refs this season.

Good news, though: The chair is OK.

Asked Robin Lopez if the chair he threw is OK. "I think so. It's metal." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 6, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images