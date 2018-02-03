Watch Celtics Hilariously Try (And Fail) To Spell Semi Ojeleye’s Name

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Spelling Semi Ojeleye’s name is just about as tough as the defense the rookie plays.

Just ask his Boston Celtics teammates.

In a hilarious new video, several Celtics players tried their hand at spelling the name of the 23-year-old forward. Let’s just say the success rate wasn’t very high.

Check out the Celtics’ spelling bee in the video below:

Kudos to Jaylen Brown for correctly spelling Ojeleye’s last name, but it’s pretty funny that it was the first name that stumped Brown. As for Guerschon Yabusele and Aron Baynes, can we even count those as attempts?

Ojeleye had his role increased Friday night for the injury-plagued Celtics, contributing five points and four rebounds over 27 minutes in Boston’s 119-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks.