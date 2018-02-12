Watch Celtics Honor Paul Pierce With Spine-Tingling Tribute Video

Basketball fans likely have grown tired of hearing the words “tribute video” in wake of recent events, but the one the Boston Celtics honored Paul Pierce with Sunday afternoon brought on all sorts of emotions.

During Pierce’s number retirement ceremony following the Celtics’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the TD Garden JumboTron aired a tribute video which highlighted Pierce’s legendary basketball life, dating from his days as a youngster in Inglewood, Calif. to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008.

Check out the video below:

Inglewood made him.

Kansas shaped him.

But he was always a Celtic and that is The Truth.#ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/anzr8a6QDl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2018

Chills.

Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn couldn’t have put it any better. While Pierce’s roots are on the West Coast, Boston knows him as on its own, and he’ll forever be a Celtic.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports