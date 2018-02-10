Watch Dwyane Wade Get Thunderous Ovation From Heat Fans In Miami Return

Dwyane Wade is back in Miami, and Heat fans couldn’t be happier.

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded the 36-year-old shooting guard back to his former team ahead of Thursday’s action-packed NBA trade deadline. Wade made his return during the Heat’s 91-85 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, and Miami fans welcomed him with a truly massive ovation.

Check this out:

Now checking in for the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade. pic.twitter.com/rbSsIXPmRz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2018

Awesome.

Wade, of course, played the first 13 seasons of his career with the Heat after being drafted fifth overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. The Chicago native is the franchise leader in points, assists, steals, games and minutes played.

He was largely ineffective Friday night, though, scoring just three points in 22 minutes.

