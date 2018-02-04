Watch Eagles Fans Shower Patriots With Deafening Boos During Super Bowl Entrance

Did anyone think Philadelphia Eagles fans weren’t going to make their presence known in the team’s biggest game in over a decade?

The Eagles boast one of the most passionate fanbases in all of the NFL, which has been well-manifested throughout the team’s postseason run. And despite having gotten into wild antics seemingly every day leading up to Super Bowl LII, Philly fans still had more than enough energy to properly greet the New England Patriots on Super Sunday.

Watch as the Patriots take the U.S. Bank stadium field for the big game, though you won’t be able to hear anything over Eagles fans’ boos:

Boos galore as the Patriots take the field. pic.twitter.com/NgPyTiX9Vo — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 4, 2018

Yikes.

We only can imagine how loud the Eagles faithful will get if Philly pulls off the upset over New England.

Thumbnail photo via Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports