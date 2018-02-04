Watch Goat Wear Tom Brady Jersey, Ride Zamboni At Bruins-Leafs Game

Tom Brady’s spirit animal made an appearance at TD Garden on Saturday.

We’re talking, of course, about a goat.

The Boston Bruins picked up 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, in what was yet another impressive performance from the Black and Gold. But the highlight of the night might’ve come during the first intermission, when the Zamboni took the ice with a fake goat on the hood. And, as you might expect, the goat was wearing a Brady jersey.

Check this out:

Go Pats.

Sure, it would’ve been hilarious if it were an actual animal going for a ride. But that wasn’t possible, as the real G.O.A.T was in Minnesota preparing for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images