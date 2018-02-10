Watch Isaiah Thomas Rock Lakers Gear For First Time Since Cavs Trade

It’s been a crazy seven months for Isaiah Thomas.

The diminutive guard was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers last August. And on Thursday, the Cavs trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of their many NBA trade deadline moves.

Thomas will come off the bench in his Lakers debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Before the game, IT got up some shots wearing his new colors.

Check this out.

Thomas spoke during the shootaround about wanting to be a starter. Although, he also said he wants to help L.A. any way he can.

Isaiah Thomas would love to be a starter but he says he wants to help the Lakers in any way and doesn’t want to hinder their current momentum pic.twitter.com/mT1zeLUeHj — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 10, 2018

And here’s Thomas talking about mentoring Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball:

Isaiah Thomas on mentoring and playing alongside Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/FbWsVQ6CuX — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 10, 2018

Personally, we still think Thomas looked best in Green and White.

The 29-year-old has the talent to provide a boost to the Lakers’ already-decent offense. But Thomas — in his current state — also could bring the Lakers down, much to the benefit of the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images