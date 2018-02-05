Watch James White Score Patriots’ First Touchdown Of Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots finally found the end zone in Super Bowl LII.

Trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 15-6, Patriots safety Duron Harmon picked off Nick Foles at the 2-yard line, and then the Pats went to work. Tom Brady hit Chris Hogan for a big gain into Eagles’ territory, and then running back James White burst through the hole and took the rock 26 yards to pay dirt.

Unfortunately for the Pats, Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, giving the Eagles a three-point lead.

The Eagles would answer by scoring a touchdown on fourth-and-goal on a reverse pass to Foles.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images