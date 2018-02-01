Watch Jimmy Fallon’s Puppies Make Adorable Super Bowl LII Prediction

At this point, you’re probably tired of Super Bowl LII predictions.

Enter puppies.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon brought out a panel of furry companions to help decide, once and for all, who will win on Super Bowl Sunday: the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles. And as you’ll see in the clip below, the results of the adorable exercise went in New England’s favor.

Well, there you have it. No sense in even playing the game now.

Of course, X’s and O’s will determine who prevails in Minnesota, not Kibbles ‘n Bits. Still, we can’t help but wonder how differently Fallon’s experiment would’ve gone if a slew of stand-offish cats were involved.