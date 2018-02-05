Watch Kevin Hart Drop F-Bomb On Live TV, Get Booted From Eagles’ Celebration

Kevin Hart had both a very good night and a not-so-great night.
The actor/comedian and Philadelphia native was at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday and thoroughly enjoyed watching his hometown Eagles upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
He might have had too much fun, though. The trouble for Hart first came when he tried to climb onto Philly’s postgame celebration stage and was firmly turned away by security.
Undeterred, Hart wandered over to NFL Network’s postgame set, where he promptly admitted he was drunk and used some salty language before Deion Sanders whisked him away.
Here’s his full (short-lived) TV cameo:
But Hart didn’t seem too concerned about his multiple rejections. In fact, the funnyman continued his celebration well into Monday morning, apologizing but also not apologizing for his wild night in a rambling Instagram video.
Who gives a shit….Fllllyyyy EAGLES FLY!!!!! #iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife #iWasCaughtUpInTheMoment #iWasSuperDrunk #ImSoHappyForMyCity #AtLeastiDidntPunchaHorse #ThatSecurityGuardDidHisJob #iWantedToHoldTheTrophy #SoWhat #PhiladephiaStandUp #FreeMeekMill #EaglesEverything #WeBeatTomBrady #iShittedInMySuiteAndiDidntFlushTheToilet #ThugLife #GoEagles #iWonSoMuchMoneyOnThisGame #PhiladelphiaForever #WeFinallyGotaSuperBowl #iWitnessedHistory #iThrewUpThisMorning #SoWhatTheEaglesWon #ImGettingOld #FuckYouGaryTheBengalsSuck #MyFriendsAreTheBlame #TheyGotMeDrunk #HelpMeBabyJesus #WhereAreMySocks #iTrippedAndFellOnTheFeildAndHeardaWomanSayAintThatKevinHart #DontJudgeMe #ImBuyingaEagleWithTheMoneyiWon
One highlight here: Hart revealing that the security guard told him “Kevin Hart, I don’t know who you are but you can’t be up here” before giving him the cold shoulder. Shooters gonna shoot.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
