Watch Kevin Hart Drop F-Bomb On Live TV, Get Booted From Eagles’ Celebration

Kevin Hart had both a very good night and a not-so-great night.

The actor/comedian and Philadelphia native was at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday and thoroughly enjoyed watching his hometown Eagles upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

He might have had too much fun, though. The trouble for Hart first came when he tried to climb onto Philly’s postgame celebration stage and was firmly turned away by security.

This is one stage that Kevin Hart can't get on 😂 #SB52 pic.twitter.com/c3tw3DxuDb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 5, 2018

Undeterred, Hart wandered over to NFL Network’s postgame set, where he promptly admitted he was drunk and used some salty language before Deion Sanders whisked him away.

Kevin Hart made it onto the NFLN set, declared that he was drunk, then dropped an f-bomb pic.twitter.com/Wpt4H01mqM — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 5, 2018

Here’s his full (short-lived) TV cameo:

"I've been drinking…I started the celebration early." Kevin Hart crashed the NFL Network set after the game 😂pic.twitter.com/df4Z0b5LfO — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2018

But Hart didn’t seem too concerned about his multiple rejections. In fact, the funnyman continued his celebration well into Monday morning, apologizing but also not apologizing for his wild night in a rambling Instagram video.

One highlight here: Hart revealing that the security guard told him “Kevin Hart, I don’t know who you are but you can’t be up here” before giving him the cold shoulder. Shooters gonna shoot.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images