Watch Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson Honor Paul Pierce With Video Shout-Outs

BOSTON — Even Paul Pierce’s fiercest rivals showed the Celtics legend some love Sunday afternoon.

Sunday was “Paul Pierce Day” at TD Garden, as several notable dignitaries were on hand to witness No. 34’s number retirement ceremony following Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But others sent Pierce their congratulations from afar — including Los Angeles Lakers notables Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, whose tributes to The Truth aired on the JumboTron in the first quarter.

"You're going up as a champion." Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant speak on Paul Pierce's impact on the game! #ThankYouPaul 📺: #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/kDJFB6xLor — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2018

Both Johnson and Bryant touched on Pierce’s L.A. roots — he grew up a Lakers fan in Inglewood, Calif. — with Kobe giving him a good ribbing about landing on the other side of the rivalry.

“I know it must have been hard for you as a kid growing up in Los Angeles to join the Celtics,” Bryant said.

Johnson also lauded Pierce for “going up as a champion,” a nod to the 2008 NBA title the C’s won over Kobe’s Lakers.

The Lakers duo usually isn’t well-received in Boston, but Sunday offered a rare exception, as the TD Garden crowed gave it up for their special shout-outs.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images