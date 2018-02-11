Watch Kyrie Irving Drain Step-Back Jumper Right Over LeBron James

It didn’t take very long to get some 1-on-1 action between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Just over two minutes into the Boston Celtics’ showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving logged his second basket of the game with a silky smooth step-back jump shot right over his former teammate.

Watch Irving get the best of James in the clip below:

One would think that James would know a step back is one of Irving’s most patented moves, as the two stars played three seasons together in Cleveland.

