Watch Kyrie Irving Unleash Mystifying Handles In NBA All-Star Game

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from Kyrie Irving, he’ll pull something absolutely incredible out of his bag of tricks.
That was the case Sunday night when Irving went deep into his arsenal of ridiculous handles in the NBA All-Star Game. In the first half of the star-studded affair in Los Angeles, the Boston Celtics point guard unleashed one of the most unique displays of dribbling we’ve ever seen.
Wait, was that a fake behind-the-back crossover? Let’s check it out in slow motion:
Wow.
Irving seems to always shine when the lights are at their brightest, so it makes sense that he used this clever move in a game filled with the NBA’s best players.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
