Watch Lightning Goalie Go Behind-The-Back To Make Obnoxious Glove Save

There’s still time for another NHL goalie to challenge Andrei Vasilevskiy for the “Save of the Year” — but don’t count on it.

During the first period of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-3 over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the Tampa goalie made one of the most absurd saves you’ll ever see.

Kings center Anze Kopitar fired a shot from the left dot that got blocked and never made it to the goal. Kopitar then grabbed his own rebound and attempted to score from a nearly impossible angle, but Vasilevskiy — and his glove — had other ideas.

Check this out:

Well, that’s probably why he’s the consensus favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.

With the win, the Lightning improved to 38-14-3, extending their lead in the Eastern Conference standings to five points over the Boston Bruins, who lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Bruins, though, do have two games in hand on Tampa.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images