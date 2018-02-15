Watch Mikaela Shiffrin Win Olympic Gold In Giant Slalom With Clutch Final Run

Mikaela Shiffrin made good on her promise, and then some.

After a disappointing finish in the giant slalom at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Shiffrin remarked “I sure as heck am not getting fifth” at the next Games.

The 22-year-old got her chance at redemption Thursday, and she delivered, posting a 1-minute, 9.2-second final run to come from behind and capture the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeonchang.

Shiffrin trailed the lead by 0.20 seconds after her first run, but came on strong in her second and final run to power past Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel and secure her first gold medal of the Games. Italy’s Federica Brignone took home bronze.

The medal could be the first of many for Shiffrin, who will compete in five more events at these games. The U.S. skier earned gold in the slalom at the 2014 Olympics at the age of 18 and will be looking to defend that title Friday.

