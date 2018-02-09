Watch Nick Foles Predict Tom Brady’s Game-Altering Fumble In Super Bowl LII

Many fans still are wondering how Nick Foles torched the almighty New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, but now the answer appears to be clear: magical powers.

We’re joking, of course, but Foles showed off some impressive foresight in the final minutes of the Philadelphia Eagles’ matchup with the Patriots. After the Eagles scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes remaining, Philadelphia’s defense was faced with a seemingly impossible task: stopping Tom Brady from re-taking the lead with ample time left.

But Foles was more than confident that the Eagles’ defensive unit would get the job done. In fact, he predicted it wouldn’t be long until Philly got its offense back on the field.

Check out Foles correctly predict the Eagles would cause a turnover in the clip below:

Folestradamus called the big turnover right before it happened.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LNENc8iL2J — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 9, 2018

Major kudos to Foles, not only for (kind of) predicting the play, but also for only allowing himself a brief moment of celebration before putting his game face back on.

Maybe the Eagles quarterback has a future in coaching, as he appears to thrive in situational football. It was Foles who called Philadelphia’s now-famous “Philly Special” trick play, which proved to be a momentum shifter in the game.

