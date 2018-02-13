Watch Nolan Stevens Score Fantastic Goal To Tie Beanpot Final Score

BOSTON — Nolan Stevens is having a fantastic season, and the Northeastern captain put on a show during the first period of Monday night’s 2018 Beanpot final against Boston University.

The top-line forward tied the score at one goal apiece with a gorgeous power-play tally, complete with a sweet deke and silky smooth finish past Terriers goalie Jake Oettinger.

Northeastern's Nolan Stevens evened the score with this power-play goal in the first period. Watch BU and Northeastern battle in the 2018 Beanpot final on NESN. pic.twitter.com/h9WTVZ8rQc — NESN (@NESN) February 13, 2018

The Huskies cashed in on another power play later in the period to take a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Northeastern is seeking its first Beanpot crown since 1988 — the longest active title drought among the tournament’s four participating schools.

Thumbnail photo via NESN broadcast