Watch Patriots’ Duron Harmon Intercept Nick Foles In Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots needed a turnover early in Super Bowl LII, and one of the team’s defensive captains stepped up to deliver it.

With the Philadelphia Eagles leading 15-6 in the second quarter and driving for another score, quarterback Nick Foles tried to hit Alshon Jefferey with a deep shot down the sideline. But thanks to some stingy defense from Stephen Gilmore, as well as a generous deflection from Jeffery, Duron Harmon came down with an easy interception.

Check out the first turnover from the Patriots-Eagles matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium:

It had been quite some time since New England forced a turnover, with the last coming in Week 15 of the regular season.

The Patriots capitalized on Harmon’s interception by capping off a 90-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run from James White.

