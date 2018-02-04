Watch Randy Moss Pump Up Tom Brady Before Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl

Randy Moss and Tom Brady haven’t played together in eight years, but the legendary wide receiver still has a knack for getting the New England Patriots quarterback fired up.

Moss was waiting in the wings as Brady and the Patriots took the U.S. Bank Stadium field prior to Super Bowl LII. Before jogging out for warm-ups, Brady made sure to embrace his former teammate, and their interaction was as if it was 2007 all over again.

Check it out in the video below:

Randy Moss helping Brady get pumped for the #SuperBowl LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/oI0jhuNE01 — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) February 4, 2018

Who knows, maybe Brady screaming “Let’s go” in Moss’ face will pump up the new Pro Football Hall of Famer for his broadcasting duties.

We have a feeling we know who Moss will be pulling for in the Patriots’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports