Watch Team USA Beat Canada On Filthy Shootout Goal To Win Olympic Gold

Consider Team USA’s demons exorcised.

The U.S. women’s hockey team ended a 20-year drought in thrilling fashion Wednesday night, defeating Team Canada 3-2 in a shootout to capture their first Olympic gold medal since 1998.

How’d they pull off the victory? With a little help from Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, who in the sixth round of the shootout scored one of the filthiest goals you’ll see anywhere.

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's game winning goal was 😱 https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

The U.S. needed one last save to seal the victory, and goaltender Maddie Rooney obliged, stoning Canada’s Meghan Agosta to give the Americans gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Here’s how the final sequence went down:

The celebration, as you can imagine, was anything but subdued.

You can watch the full shootout here, and trust us: It’s worth it.

The victory represented sweet redemption for Team USA, which had taken silver at the previous two Olympics after losing to Canada in both the 2010 and 2014 gold medal games. It’s just the second gold medal ever for the U.S. — and it came on a very special date in American hockey history.

Feb. 22, 1980: U.S. men end the Soviet Union's streak of four straight Olympic hockey gold medals Feb. 22, 2018: U.S. women end Canada's streak of four straight Olympic hockey gold medals — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2018

