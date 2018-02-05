Watch Tom Brady Connect With Chris Hogan On TD Pass In Super Bowl LII

Chris Hogan had been Tom Brady’s favorite target through two and a half quarters of Super Bowl LII, and the duo’s synergy paid off for the New England Patriots’ second touchdown of the game.

After Brady marched the Patriots down the field into Philadelphia Eagles territory, he brought the Patriots back to within three by connecting with Hogan on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Ironically enough, Hogan’s score marked the second 26-yard touchdown from the Patriots, as James White scattered to the end zone on the exact same amount of yards for New England’s first TD.

Thumbnail photo via Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports