Watch Tom Brady Flat-Out Ignore Gisele’s Innocent ‘Supermoon’ Comment

It’s become clear that Tom Brady isn’t the easiest person to talk to after New England Patriots games — win or lose.

The first “Tom vs Time” episode featured Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, trying and failing to console the quarterback after the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And in Episode 5 — which dropped Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LII — fans got to see another strange Brady-Bundchen car ride.

After the Pats closed out the regular season with a 26-6 win over the New York Jets, Bunchen remarked, “How lucky are we to be starting the new year with a Supermoon?” to Brady on their car ride home. The QB, however, clearly had his mind on the Pats’ AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Watch the awkward moment at the 19:10 mark in the video below:

Hey, at least Brady said something, which was an improvement over what we saw in Episode 1.

We only can imagine how silent Brady will be if the Pats lose to the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images