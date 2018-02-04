Watch Tom Brady Mock Alex Guerrero Reports In Hilarious ‘Tom Vs Time’ Scene

Tom Brady may act like a robot at his press conferences and avoid controversial questions like the plague. But pull the curtain back, and you’ll see a whole different side of TB12.

That was one takeaway from the latest episode of “Tom vs Time”, a Facebook documentary that offers fans a glimpse into the life of the New England Patriots quarterback.

Near the end of the episode, cameras show Brady meeting with personal trainer and close friend Alex Guerrero at Gillette Stadium, shortly after reports surfaced in mid-December of a “rift” between Guerrero and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who supposedly revoked Guerrero’s sideline access as a result.

But Brady doesn’t chew out Guerrero or turn solemn when the two meet. Quite the opposite, in fact. Skip ahead to the 14-minute mark in the video below to watch the scene in question:

Brady essentially makes a mockery of the reports, asking Guerrero, “Should we try to put something in front of that window in case people come?” before literally moving furniture around to barricade against everyone coming after his trainer.

Guerrero seems to love the gag, too, hysterically laughing as Brady shuffles around furniture. The 40-year-old QB then adds of Guerrero, “I told him, now he’s notorious, too.”

Brady’s private reaction essentially was a 180 from his public one, in which he became highly defensive when asked about tension between Guerrero and the team. But the five-time Super Bowl champion — who’s aiming for his sixth title Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles — appears committed to take the high road … publicly, anyway.

“Are there times when I’m frustrated that I feel like things are said about me that I wish I could defend?” Brady adds. “Yeah. But I don’t want to go into that mud every day.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images