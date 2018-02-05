Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Hook Up For 5-Yard TD In Super Bowl LII

Rob Gronkowski has been unleashed.

The New England Patriots entered halftime of Super Bowl LII trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 22-12, but they opened the third quarter with a heavy dose of the most unstoppable player in the NFL.

New England got the ball to begin the second half and Tom Brady linked up with Gronkowski for four times for 68 yards (almost had it), including a 5-yard score to cut the lead to three.

The Patriots are no strangers to Super Bowl comebacks, and if the Eagles are going to play Gronkowski one-on-one they could be on their way to another one.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images