Watch Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Surprise QB’s Mom With Super Bowl LI Ring

The “Tom vs. Time” Facebook documentary series has been very entertaining thus far, but the latest episode brought on the waterworks.

During Episode 4, Brady was seen visiting his hometown of San Mateo, Calif. alongside his eldest son, Jack, to see his parents. But little did Brady’s folks know the visit featured a rather glamorous surprise.

Thanks to some help from New England Patriots owner Rober Kraft, Brady surprised his mother, Galynn, with a Super Bowl LI championship ring.

Check out the scene in the clip below:

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft team up to surprise Brady's mother, Galynn, with a Super Bowl ring. pic.twitter.com/MkgKXQRnvM — Adam London (@ALondon5) February 1, 2018

Awesome.

As Kraft touched upon, Galynn Brady had been battling illness for quite some time, and leading up to the Patriots’ matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, it was unclear if she would be able to attend. She ended up making it, and watched her son pull off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to win his fifth title.

Mrs. Brady clearly brought the Patriots some luck that day last year, so the team surely is hoping she’ll be able to work her charm once again when New England meets the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports