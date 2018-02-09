Watch Trail Blazers Fan Struggle Mightily With Concept Of Tic-Tac-Toe

There is perhaps no game on planet Earth easier to understand than Tic-tac-toe. However, thanks to one Portland Trail Blazers fan, we feel it necessary to explain the rules.

One large square is divided by four lines into six smaller squares. Two players — one with X’s and one with O’s — must take turns placing or drawing their designated letters until one forms three in a row — or the game, as it so often does, ends in a tie.

With that said, let’s get to the most frustrating moment of the week, which occurred during Friday’s game between the Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets:

Ladies and Gentlemen: the most maddening game of tic tac toe you will ever watch, set to the tune of Yakety Sax pic.twitter.com/tS8Z9FTv04 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 9, 2018

You had one job!

We get that the basketball dynamic might’ve thrown a wrench into this fan’s cognitive function — but come on, it’s Tic-tac-toe.

The Blazers went on to beat the Hornets 109-103. But thanks to one fan, everyone at the Moda Center went home losers.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images