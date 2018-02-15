Watch Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani Throw First Bullpen Session With Angels

Shohei Ohtani has taken an important first step in his path toward Major League Baseball domination.

The Los Angels Angels pitching-hitting cyborg toed the rubber Thursday afternoon in his first bullpen session at the team’s Spring Training complex in Tempe, Ariz. The 23-year-old Japanese phenom looked pretty relaxed, considering the amount of eyes glued to his every move.

Check this out:

We’re sold.

It will be fascinating to see how the Angels choose to utilize Ohtani’s fascinating skill set this season. General manager Billy Eppler said in December that the team will use Ohtani as a two-way player, but also said he won’t play the outfield, which was where he played in Japan when not pitching.

Either way, count us among the many who can’t wait for Ohtani’s MLB debut.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images