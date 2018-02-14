WEEI To Suspend Live Programming Friday To Host Sensitivity Training

Photo via WEEI.com screengrab

WEEI released a statement Wednesday announcing plans to suspend all live programming this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET to enable all employees to attend mandatory sensitivity training.

Here’s the full statement:

This comes on the heels of two notable incidents in which WEEI suspended fill-in host Alex Reimer and midday host Christian Fauria. Reimer was suspended indefinitely for making a disparaging comment about Tom Brady’s 5-year-old daughter ahead of Super Bowl LII. Fauria was suspended five days for using a stereotypical Asian accent last week to impersonate Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

WEEI already is facing pushback from its advertisers, according to The Boston Globe, so it appears this move is an attempt to put out the fire.