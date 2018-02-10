WEEI’s Christian Fauria Suspended For His Racist Impression Of Don Yee

Another day, another Boston sports radio host in hot water.
Christian Fauria, co-host of WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” made a racist impression of Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, during Friday’s episode. Fauria used a phony Asian accent to mimic Yee, who is Chinese-American.
The ugly moment came while the three men were discussing a recent erroneous report from the Boston Herald’s Ron Borges about Brady threatening to hold out if he didn’t get paid like Jimmy Garoppolo. Borges reportedly was catfished by a frequent radio caller, who claimed to be Yee.
In a statement Friday night, WEEI announced it had suspended Fauria for five days.
Here’s an audio excerpt from the controversial bit:
Not good.
Fauria, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, tweeted an apology Friday night.
And here’s WEEI’s statement on the matter:
Fauria’s suspension comes just just two weeks after fellow WEEI personality Alex Reimer made national headlines by referring to Brady’s daughter as a “little pissant.”
Brady responded to the remarks by cutting off an interview a few days later, and suggesting he might no longer speak to WEEI. The Patriots quarterback since has said Reimer — who was suspended for the comment — shouldn’t lose his job.
WEEI isn’t the only Boston radio station that has recently experienced controversy, though.
In November, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Michael Felger received widespread backlash after mocking the death of former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay in a long, insensitive rant. Felger eventually apologized for the remarks, and while he wasn’t disciplined by The Sports Hub, he was suspended by local TV station NBC Sports Boston.
The takeaway: Boston has a very real, very troubling sports-talk-radio problem.
