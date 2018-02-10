WEEI’s Christian Fauria Suspended For His Racist Impression Of Don Yee

Another day, another Boston sports radio host in hot water.

Christian Fauria, co-host of WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” made a racist impression of Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, during Friday’s episode. Fauria used a phony Asian accent to mimic Yee, who is Chinese-American.

The ugly moment came while the three men were discussing a recent erroneous report from the Boston Herald’s Ron Borges about Brady threatening to hold out if he didn’t get paid like Jimmy Garoppolo. Borges reportedly was catfished by a frequent radio caller, who claimed to be Yee.

In a statement Friday night, WEEI announced it had suspended Fauria for five days.

Here’s an audio excerpt from the controversial bit:

WEEI suspends Christian Fauria five days for Don Yee impression: https://t.co/ZFcDdp07tu pic.twitter.com/nMAX5syH3N — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 10, 2018

Fauria, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, tweeted an apology Friday night.

Earlier today I made a horrible attempt at humor. In a segment during the show, I impersonated agent Don Yee in an insensitive and regrettable way. I want to publicly apologize to Don and anyone in the audience who heard it. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018

I have also reached out to Don directly to personally apologize. I have been disciplined by WEEI management and I fully support their decision. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018

And here’s WEEI’s statement on the matter:

Earlier today during his show, Christian Fauria impersonated athlete agent, Don Yee in an insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor. We regret Christian’s commentary and we apologize to Mr. Yee and those offended by the segment. — WEEI (@WEEI) February 10, 2018

We do not support or condone Christian’s comments, and we have suspended him for five days effective immediately. — WEEI (@WEEI) February 10, 2018

Fauria’s suspension comes just just two weeks after fellow WEEI personality Alex Reimer made national headlines by referring to Brady’s daughter as a “little pissant.”

Brady responded to the remarks by cutting off an interview a few days later, and suggesting he might no longer speak to WEEI. The Patriots quarterback since has said Reimer — who was suspended for the comment — shouldn’t lose his job.

WEEI isn’t the only Boston radio station that has recently experienced controversy, though.

In November, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Michael Felger received widespread backlash after mocking the death of former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay in a long, insensitive rant. Felger eventually apologized for the remarks, and while he wasn’t disciplined by The Sports Hub, he was suspended by local TV station NBC Sports Boston.

The takeaway: Boston has a very real, very troubling sports-talk-radio problem.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images