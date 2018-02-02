What Do You Think Of This Patriots ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Super Bowl Song?

Have we finally jumped the shark with Super Bowl LII coverage?

From getting Bill Belichick to sign Tom Brady’s book to the annual reprising of Patriots-cheating allegations, the buzz around the big game in Minneapolis has been bizarre. Nothing’s been as strange, however, as the Patriots “Lord of the Rings” song that Bleacher Report dropped Friday afternoon.

To try and put this into words is a fool’s errand, so let’s just get to the video.

The Pats release their “Lord of the Rings” diss track ahead of the Super Bowl 💍 (@playstation) pic.twitter.com/kkBLtm8KNq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2018

OK… That was kind of awesome.

There are plenty of highlights in this thing, but our personal favorites have to be the utter disrespect for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and the Witch-doctor representation of Brady’s wellness coach, Alex Guerrero.

Oh, and is there anything more perfect than seeing Bill Belichick as Sauron, the Dark Lord of Middle Earth?

