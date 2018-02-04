What Is Left For Patriots’ Dynasty To Play For In Super Bowl LII?

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Winning is fun. That’s why the New England Patriots want to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Let’s get that out of the way first.

But let’s also be honest. There’s really not much left for the Patriots to accomplish before their current dynasty eventually comes to a close. Quarterback Tom Brady widely is considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. If Bill Belichick isn’t considered the GOAT head coach, then he’s certainly in everyone’s top two or three. And even though Tony Dungy apparently doesn’t agree, it’s tough to argue New England doesn’t own the best dynasty in NFL history.

Let’s first sum up what the Patriots were playing for in their previous seven Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XXXVI: The Patriots were playing for their first championship.

Super Bowl XXXVIII: The Patriots were playing to prove their first wasn’t a fluke.

Super Bowl XXXIX: The Patriots were playing to complete their dynasty with three titles in four years.

Super Bowl XLII: The Patriots were playing for Brady to tie Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for most titles. They lost.

Super Bowl XLVI: The Patriots were playing to avenge their XLII loss to the New York Giants. They lost.

Super Bowl XLIX: The Patriots were playing to get the monkey off their back after two straight championship losses.

Super Bowl LI: The Patriots were playing to rub the Lombardi Trophy in Roger Goodell’s face after Brady was suspended four games for Deflategate.

Now?

A sixth Super Bowl win would allow Brady to break a tie with Bart Starr for most NFL championships by a quarterback. Brady also could break a tie with Charles Haley for most Super Bowl wins by a player.

Bill Belichick would break a tie with George Halas and Vince Lombardi for most NFL championships by a head coach with a sixth win.

Robert Kraft would break a tie with Edward DeBartolo Jr. for most Super Bowl wins by an owner with his sixth title.

Brady would become the first NFL MVP to win a Super Bowl since Kurt Warner in 1999.

Brady would become the first regular-season NFL passing leader ever to win a Super Bowl.

Brady would prove the Madden Curse a myth.

Brady would extend past the best-QB conversation and into the “best NFL player” or “best athlete of all time” realm.

Belichick should be considered the greatest head coach in NFL history, and Kraft should be held as the best owner.

But, yeah. The stakes are low in this one. If the Patriots lose, it doesn’t really change much, right? No one should think anything less of Brady or Belichick if they’re just 5-3 in Super Bowls, rather than 6-2.