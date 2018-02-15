What Sebastian Janikowski’s Raiders Exit Means For Tom Brady’s Legacy

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady now stands alone.

The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback, as we all know, was taken with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski, meanwhile, was taken 17th overall (wow) in the same draft. And through the 2017 NFL season, they were the only players selected in the 2000 draft who still played for their original teams.

But that’s about to change, as the Raiders are not expected to bring back the 39-year-old Janikowski for the 2018 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. So, assuming Brady indeed returns to the Patriots next season, he’ll be the only player remaining with the franchise that drafted him in 2000.

Talk about staying power.

Brady and Janikowski aren’t the only players from the 2000 class who still are active, as 41-year-old Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler — who the Raiders selected in the fifth round — still is doing his thing. However, both Lechler and Janikowski soon will be free agents, so it’s possible neither play next season, in which case Brady would be the only active member of the 2000 class.