What’s Up With This Olympic Freeskier’s Bizarrely Bad Halfpipe Run?

Eric the Eel might have finally met his match.

For those unfamiliar, Equatorial Guinea’s Eric Moussambani became a sensation at the 2000 Summer Olympics with a delightfully terrible 100-meter swim that won his heat because the other two swimmers disqualified with false starts.

Fast forward to Monday in Pyeongchang, where spectators at the Olympic women’s ski halfpipe witnessed this bizarre run by Hungary’s Elizabeth Swaney:

How freeskier Elizabeth Swaney made it to the #WinterOlympics with this very simple halfpipe run: https://t.co/enfDyoQjGC pic.twitter.com/kHTAV7XND4 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

“Simple” might be an understatement.

Swaney attempted virtually no tricks and barely made it out of the halfpipe. So, if she’s such a bad skier, how the heck did she qualify for the Olympics?

It’s a fascinating, if somewhat bizarre, story: There were 24 women’s ski halfpipe slots available for the 2018 Olympics, but each country only can send a maximum of four skiers. That means some top skiers get left out in the cold: The U.S. had six skiers finish in the top 20 in Olympic qualifying, but only the top four made it.

Swaney, a 33-year-old California native and Harvard graduate, was born American but has Hungarian grandparents. In order to qualify for the Hungarian Olympic team, she simply had to attend enough World Cup skiing events and finish in the top 30 in at least one of them. Which she did.

“She would compete in (World Cup events) consistently over the last couple years and sometimes girls would crash so she would not end up dead last,” International Ski Federation freeski judge Steele Spence recently told the Denver Post.

The result was Swaney, a thoroughly average skier by layman’s standards and an awful skier by professional standards, competing alongside the world’s best in Pyeongchang — and becoming a polarizing figure in the process.

I guess I'm supposed to be inspired by the story of Elizabeth Swaney but I'm absolutely digusted. What a sickening fraud. https://t.co/ZcX3p0B0aT — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) February 20, 2018

@ElizabethSwaney your half pipe today was so sweet it made my day ♥️ — rachel (@rachellauren66) February 19, 2018

I've spent 2 hours of my day trying to figure out (cyberstalking) Elizabeth Swaney and I am utterly fascinated. #elizabethswaney — Seamus Dever (@seamusdever) February 19, 2018

Swaney scored a 30 out of 100 on that run and finished dead last in qualifying, which isn’t surprising to anyone — except Swaney, apparently.

“I didn’t qualify for the finals, so I‘m really disappointed with that,” she said after her run, via Reuters. “But I worked really for several years to achieve this.”

