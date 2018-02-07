Why Arsenal’s January Transfers Won’t Ensure Top-Four Premier League Finish

Arsenal made moves in January, but were they the right moves?

The arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have energized Arsenal with four months remaining in a season that has been disappointing so far. The new players are expected to add punch to Arsenal’s attack in the aftermath of Alexis Sanchez’s departure to Manchester United.

But will the Gunners begin to climb the Premier League standings now that Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan are on board with 12 games remaining? They currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, with five points separating them from fourth-place Chelsea.

That’s the question Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard tackled last week on a transfer-deadline-day edition of the “NESN Soccer Show.” They agree Arsenal won the January transfer window, but does that mean they’ll return to the UEFA Champions League next season? Watch the above video for their answers.

Or watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Arsenal