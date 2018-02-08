Why Charlie Weis Believes Josh McDaniels Potentially Made ‘Dumbest Move In Sports History’

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Josh McDaniels appeared to be on his way to Indianapolis to become the new head coach of the Colts, but he shockingly withdrew from the position Tuesday night, instead opting to remain as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

McDaniels has been heavily criticized for ditching the Colts, being called everything from a “snake” to a “selfish jerk.” While it appears McDaniels’ role in New England became much more glamorous after meeting with head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, one former Patriots coach believes McDaniels took a big risk in turning his back on Indy.

“If he’s not (the heir apparent), then that would’ve been the absolute dumbest move in the history of sports,” Charlie Weis said on SiriusXM, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The operative word there is “if,” and it appears McDaniels didn’t decide to stay in New England without certain assurances. While it’s unclear when Belichick will decide to retire, McDaniels reportedly is next in line for the Patriots’ head coaching position. If this, for whatever reason, were to change, then McDaniels likely wouldn’t be held in the highest regard with teams on the open market.

McDaniels never has been afraid to take risks when calling plays for Tom Brady and Co., and it looks like this notion translates to his coaching future as well.