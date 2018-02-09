Why Chris Broussard Believes Cavs ‘Clearly’ Are Better Than Celtics After Trades

The NBA’s Eastern Conference just became a whole lot more interesting.

While many have viewed the Cavaliers as a sinking ship of late, Cleveland totally revamped its roster in a near-complete overhaul before Thursday’s trade deadline. In three separate trades, the Cavs sent Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye packing, but they managed to acquire solid role players in George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr in return.

If anything, Cleveland has a new lease on life, at least for now. The Cavs’ previous unit simply was not working, and the team’s new players are expected to bring much-needed energy and athleticism. While the new-look Cavaliers have yet to play a minute together, one NBA analyst already is crowning the team the best team in the East.

During a Thursday appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Chris Broussard broke down the Cavs’ series of trades. Considering Broussard already had Cleveland winning the East prior to the trade deadline, the Cavaliers’ shakeup has him willing to declare the team the “clear” best in the conference.

Check out Broussard’s explanation in the clip below:

"These moves clearly make them the best team in the East." — @Chris_Broussard reacts to all the Cavs' trades at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/3d1EcfOO0k — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 8, 2018

While this Cavs season might have featured more drama than season’s past, the pattern is eerily similar to each campaign since LeBron James returned in 2014. The Cavaliers notoriously have struggled in January and February, but they seem to always manage to put the pieces together late in the campaign and then march to the NBA Finals.

It remains to be seen whether the Cavs will be able to pull it off this season, but considering how well the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have played throughout the campaign, Cleveland will have its work cut out for it in order to reach the championship round.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports