Why Chris Broussard Believes Cavs’ Deadline Trades Are Celtics’ ‘Funeral’

It’s hard to look at the Cleveland Cavaliers and think they didn’t improve at Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

But did Cleveland get so much better that the Boston Celtics now have no chance winning the NBA’s Eastern Conference? Well, no, but don’t tell that to Chris Broussard, who apparently believes the Cavs’ deadline activity signaled the death of the Celtics.

Watch Broussard explain himself during Friday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1:

"It's Boston's funeral. The Cavaliers are the clear favorite in the East… Cleveland got younger, more energetic, more athletic." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/PyPsNTOTsW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2018

First of all, no one’s calling the Celtics “world beaters.” And second of all, can we at least see the new-look Cavs play one game before we label them Boston’s executioners?

Yes, Cleveland’s roster overhaul probably will make life more difficult for the Celtics. But let’s not act like the east’s only 40-win team suddenly has no shot.

Thankfully, we’ll get to watch these two teams square off Sunday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images