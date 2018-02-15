Why Chris Broussard Believes Celtics Aren’t Real NBA Finals Contenders

It wasn’t so long ago that people were saying the Boston Celtics had a legitimate shot at making it to the NBA Finals.

Those days (which were only, like, two weeks ago) seem long gone, though.

Boston suffered an embarrassing 129-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, leaving them a full two games behind the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference standings. Moreover, the loss was the Celtics’ third straight defeat, and moved them to a disappointing 18-15 since starting the season 22-4.

And Chris Broussard, for one, believes the real C’s are closer to the team we’ve seen lately, rather than the one we saw earlier in the season. Watch him explain during Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1:

"Toronto is even better than Boston… the Celtics are closer to the team that has been 18-15 over the last two months than they are to that team that started 22-4." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/f2KEVZK1An — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 15, 2018

Does Broussard have point?

Maybe, but we think the Celtics lie somewhere in the middle of those two extremes. They’re a good, not great team, who have a slightly higher ceiling than they did a season ago.

Still, Boston needs to turn things around — and for Marcus Smart to return — in a hurry.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images