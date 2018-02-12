Why Chris Broussard Felt Paul Pierce’s Number Retirement Was ‘Overblown’

There wasn’t a dry eye in TD Garden early Sunday night, but it wasn’t because the Boston Celtics were demolished by the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following the highly anticipated matchup between Eastern Conference powerhouses, the Celtics retired Paul Pierce’s number in a ceremony that featured everything from emotional tributes to a moving speech from The Truth himself.

While you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the basketball world who would speak ill of Pierce, one NBA analyst believes the Celtics legend might have received a little too much fanfare of late. During a Monday appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Chris Broussard decided to throw somewhat a wet blanket on Pierce’s big night.

"Larry Bird is by far the best offensive player in Celtics history. It's not even a discussion… Paul Pierce is the 9th best small forward of all time." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/wOUhLnd4fw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 12, 2018

While Robert Parish might have been reaching when he declared Pierce the greatest offensive Celtic ever over Larry Bird, Broussard failed to recognize No. 34’s impact on the franchise. Pierce provided the Celtics with an identity following the Bird era, and he’s beloved by the people of Boston like few other athletes who have played in the city.

Sure, Pierce might not fall in the same company as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. But following a brilliant 15-year career in a Celtics uniform, he deserved everything he received Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports