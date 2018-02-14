Why Colin Cowherd Believes Celtics Are ‘The Millionaire Next Door’

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Most teams would kill to be in the Boston Celtics’ shoes.

They’re among the best teams in the NBA. They have a talented roster comprised of both experienced veterans and developing youngsters. They still have assets to use in future trades. They have an engaged owner. They have an excellent front office. They have a highly regarded head coach.

As Colin Cowherd explained Wednesday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” “the Celtics are doing everything right.”

Yet one could argue the Cleveland Cavaliers still are better right now. And that highlights the power of LeBron James, according to Cowherd, who called the Celtics “the millionaire next door.”

"Boston's done everything right, they win every trade and they're still not as good as Cleveland. That just shows you the power of LeBron." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Lpjk8ul400 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 14, 2018

Basically, the Cavs have been far more reckless in their moves, even revamping their roster at this year’s trade deadline. But it hasn’t really hurt them. Because while the Celtics deserve credit for their overall savviness, the Cavs remain one step ahead in the Eastern Conference until Boston gets over the hump.